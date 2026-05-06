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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville

Netanya, Israel
from
$783,920
;
8
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ID: 38347
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Shoham, 11

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in downtown Netanya, near Shuk, Mall and central bus station. New building with exclusive garden to the building and party room. 9th floor on 12, with 2 elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 113 m2 + 15 m2 of mirpeset. 1 parking space. 1 cellar. Price: 2,390,000

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$783,920
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