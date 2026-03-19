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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,29M
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5
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ID: 36524
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Jaffa, 100

About the complex

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In the centre of Jerusalem, luxurious residence. Very beautiful penthouse of 175 m2 with 62 m2 terrace, breathtaking panoramic view. Exceptional ceiling height. Double parking + cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,29M
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