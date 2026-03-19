  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,08M
06/05/2026
$1,08M
05/05/2026
$1,07M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35667
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit Tzur

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Nahlaot, a lively and authentic neighbourhood of Jerusalem, renowned for its community life, its synagogues, its warm atmosphere and its immediate proximity to Shouk Mahane Yehuda and the city centre. A highly sought after address by both religious families and investors. In a recent boutique building, discover this apartment clear, quiet and full of character: Bright living room with exit to a small balcony and unobstructed view Modern and practical American cuisine 2 bedrooms, including a master suite and a mamad Modern bathroom Located on the 2nd and top floor, with full roof property (over the apartment) Air conditioning in each room Currently rented, available quickly Without elevator, so very low copropriet loads ???? A rare and sought after property, ideal to live in Jerusalem with charm and authenticity or to make a secure heritage investment in an area with strong rental demand.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,14M
Residential quarter 5 pieces exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$697,000
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$669,800
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,08M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,32M
Exclusive project located on one of the most popular streets of Tel Aviv, combining local charm and modern standing. Directed by Gorel and designed by Lior Ben Dov Architects, with a high level of demands and finishes. Key features: Elegant architecture and optimized plans Spacious apartme…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$527,000
4 room apartment in the city centre
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,68M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications