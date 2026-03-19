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Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$928,486
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6
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ID: 36522
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Columbia, 12

About the complex

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Residential project on Kiriat Menahem bordering Kiriat Yovel consisting of 2 towers of 31 floors and 3 buildings of 9 floors. The project is located at the foot of the new tramway. Large choice of apartments from 3 rooms to penthouse. Parking for each apartment. Flexible schedule with payment facilities. Delivery four years.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$928,486
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