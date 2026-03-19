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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,20M
;
12
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ID: 36441
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaShvatim

About the complex

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Beautiful 5-room apartment for sale in Ashdod in a very popular residence in "Youd Bet", sunny south facing with an unobstructed view. A cellar and a private parking lot complete this exceptional property

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,20M
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