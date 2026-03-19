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Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux

Raanana, Israel
from
$8,700
;
4
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ID: 35772
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski, 33

About the complex

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Downtown. New building. 4 rooms never inhabited. Fifth floor. Very bright. Parking. Available from June 2026.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Raanana, Israel
from
$8,700
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