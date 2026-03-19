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Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
;
10
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ID: 36515
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaNeviim, 31

About the complex

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Downtown HaNevi'im. Ideal boutique building for investment (rented 10,000 shekels) or living there. 3 rooms, 70 m2, 3rd floor with elevator, balcony of 10 m2. Parking.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
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