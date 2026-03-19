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Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$672,620
;
10
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ID: 36389
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Yakinton

About the complex

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The rare pearl: new 2-room apartment in Ashdod "Calaniot" in immediate delivery with air conditioning, parking, cellar

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$672,620
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