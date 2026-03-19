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Residential quarter Au centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$970,060
;
7
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ID: 36507
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Kook, 12

About the complex

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superbe appart a savione view africa prestigious building 4 elevators stunning view renewed by architect and fully furnished with balcony

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$970,060
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