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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$19,50M
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4
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ID: 35568
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yohanan Hurkanos, 3

About the complex

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Luxury penthouse in the Old North with city and sea views. 4.5 rooms of 168 m2 with 2 balconies of 48 m2 and 26 m2. Superb private terrace on the roof of 40 m2. 3 large bedrooms and a smaller one. 3 bathrooms. New high-end building with lift and 2 private parking spaces. This magnificent penthouse offers 360 degree views of the city. The apartment is fully furnished and designed for your comfort. Mamad, lift, 2 parking spaces and cellar.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$19,50M
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