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Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,11M
;
10
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ID: 36508
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mordekhay Kaspi, 14

About the complex

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For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount New, designed to high and bright standards 4 air directions 4 bathrooms parking lot

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,11M
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