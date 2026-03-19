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Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable

Ashdod, Israel
from
$605,020
;
5
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ID: 36388
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Zalman Aran, 13

About the complex

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Stop Case: 4 room apartment in Ashdod at an unbeatable price. In the heart of the "Dalet" district, building with elevator, close to everything... Already rented at 4200 shekels (rentability 3.75%). All around there are buildings that have been renovated in "Tama 38": adding a terrace, a room, and complete ravage and modernization. And in this case the existing apartment can become a 5 rooms with terrace, in a luxury building all marble !!!!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$605,020
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