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Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
;
8
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ID: 36117
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

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In Mekor Haim district near Baka just a 2-minute walk from Hadar Shopping Centre. A few minutes from the quiet green park of the Mesila, which leads directly to the picturesque Moshava Germanit. At the foot of all supermarkets and shops in Talpiot. Simply at the centre of all necessities. Winning potential: the project is located on the route of the new tramway (in HaParsa Street) allowing a quick and easy journey to the city centre. New luxury building of the developer of only 9 floors with magnificent lobby, Shabbat elevators and underground parking. New 4-room apartment very spacious of 111 m2, brightness guaranteed all day long with very large living area perfect to receive, and separate kitchen, plus balcony of 11m2 with open view. Kitchen standing of the recognized supplier Gal, Mamad room, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, guest bathroom. Central air conditioning private VRF in each of the spaces, underfloor heating with private thermostat in each place, smart home system, simply the most prestigious services. The apartment has an underground private parking space and adjoining cellar. Immediate entry. At the foot of the Francophone communities and the Pierre Koening school.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
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