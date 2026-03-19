  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer

Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 36282
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
3 rooms of 80m2 with balcony, elevator and very close sea parking in a quiet street. Fully renovated with 2 bathrooms.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer mini penthouse recent dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,197
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$28,000
Residential quarter Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Exceptional product to be seized. 86sqm living space + 2 beautiful balconies. Apartment filled with charm and history. Great living, very nice services. Elevator, parking, 15m2 cellar. Exceptional building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Nestled in the heart of a green residence with sea water pool, a 2-room apartment with sea views. Ask to be refreshed. The residence is beautiful just behind the port of Jaffa. Seawater pool. Spa. Very large cellar. 1 parking lot. Mamad included
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,06M
Joyau à la Marina : 50 m from the beach! Discover this charming cozy apartment on the 3rd floor of a small intimate building (5 floors). Dream location: 50 meters from the water. Comfort: Optimized space with a sun terrace. Serenity: Mamad included for total tranquility. An ideal foot-to-ear…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications