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Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway A bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$801,060
;
4
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ID: 36494
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

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Very nice new project in the heart of Bat Yam, about 15 minutes walk from the sea and close to the tram line that leads to Tel Aviv. High standing services. From 2 rooms to the penthouse from 1,900 000. ALL APPARTMENTS ARE SOLD WITH A PARKING.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway A bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$801,060
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