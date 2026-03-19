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Residential quarter Beau rez de jardin

Nahariya, Israel
from
$1,622
;
9
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ID: 36409
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Sderot Sachlav

About the complex

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Beautiful garden 4/5 rooms. It has everything: balcony, garden, mamad, cellar, parking. Residential area 15 minutes walk from the city centre. Serious references requested.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$1,622
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