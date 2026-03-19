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Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
;
10
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ID: 35571
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bilu, 36

About the complex

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Exclusive sale Located at 36 rue Bilu (Lunz corner), in the sought after downtown area In a beautiful building preserved (about 4 years ago) Studio with mezzanine Unique! Very high ceilings Area: 46 m2 plus mezzanine of 17 m2. Ground floor: Kitchen, bathroom and bathroom. The mezzanine includes a wardrobe and a space for washing machine, dryer and electric radiator. The apartment is renovated, bright and comfortable! Electrical windows

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
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