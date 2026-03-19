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Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation

Netivot, Israel
from
$425,880
;
10
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ID: 36465
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Shivtei Israel

About the complex

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New program in the new neighborhood of Netivot. Unprecedented payment conditions. Three years of construction. No indexing.

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Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Netivot, Israel
from
$425,880
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