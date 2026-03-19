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Residential quarter Maison arabe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$16,90M
;
6
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ID: 36501
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaPalmach, 1

About the complex

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Authentic Arabic house 720/1000 m2, lots of character, garden, terrace, high dome ceilings, huge land, magnificent roof view, 8 private parking spaces.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$16,90M
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