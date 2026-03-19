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Residential quarter Penthouse proche baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,21M
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Residential quarter Penthouse proche baka
1
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ID: 36448
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

Proche Baka. Penthouse 206m² + terrasse 50m², salle de sport, cave, ascenseur Shabbat, parking. 9 500 000 sh. Livraison dans 3 ans.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse proche baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,21M
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