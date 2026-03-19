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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
5
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ID: 36372
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Rath, 5

About the complex

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In the heart of Bayit Vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2. Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soccah on panoramic view of Jerusalem! Alone on the floor. 4 orientations, very large very bright living room with superb views, separate kitchen, central air conditioning, parking and large cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,13M
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