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Residential quarter Magnifique rdc avec 3 unites independantes

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,40M
;
7
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ID: 36375
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tiltan, 7

About the complex

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Small building of only 3 owners. Apartment 4 rooms 110m2 + 150m2 of official terrace/garden. Beautiful living room, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms including master bedroom (mamad), 2 bathrooms, air conditioning, 3 orientations. + 3 independent units rented 10,000sh, with the possibility to attach them to the apartment by stairs with a preparation already made in the living room. Two units built (about 20-25m2 each) on the ground floor parking and cellar account, and one unit (about 20m2) below the terrace.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique rdc avec 3 unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,40M
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