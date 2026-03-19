Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595

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In a recent building after TAMA, this new 115 m2 apartment located on the 3rd floor with elevator of Shabbat offers a bright, quiet and functional living environment. The spacious living room with open kitchen opens onto a pleasant balcony, while a second soccah balcony extends a corridor. The master suite ensures comfort and privacy, a secure room (Mamad) and a third bright room complete the space, as well as an ideal office corner for teleworking.
Thanks to its three exhibitions east, south and west, the apartment enjoys exceptional brightness and an unobstructed view. Air conditioning in all rooms, modern distribution and sought-after residential environment make this a rare opportunity for families seeking comfort, quality of life and proximity to transport and religious institutions.
Available in 3 months.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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