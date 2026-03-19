  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Excellent emplacement

Residential quarter Excellent emplacement

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$446,160
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36431
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Zin

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes: 80x80 tile, equipped kitchen, electric shutters, central air conditioning, etc. • Ideal living environment: parks, schools, synagogues, shops, direct access to the station It is a perfect project to live or invest in a promising neighbourhood. Would you like to receive the brochure or exchange a few minutes by phone? Well cordially, Aaron Bitton Panorama 770

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,94M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer mini penthouse recent dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec mamad et parking devant le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,70M
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,09M
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,94M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$446,160
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,988
In the prestigious Saioney View Tower, downtown Apartment 3 rooms 2 full bathrooms Fully furnished high standing Mirpeset Parking space
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,34M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from the city centre, and renown…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Apartment 83 m2, very well located street Shalom Aleichem, close to Bograshov. Central location sought, close to beach, shops and cafes. Old 3 rooms transformed into 2 rooms, with very large living room loft spirit. Generous volumes and fluid distribution, ideal for modern living comfort. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications