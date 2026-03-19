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Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,400
;
7
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ID: 35853
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

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In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to Park HaMesila promenade and opposite all shops and supermarkets in Talpiot. In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and elevators of Shabbat, new 2-room apartment with a surface of 49 m2 with a Soccah balcony of 5 m2. Apartment full of charm, enjoying an open view facing west. Quality services: improved secure room (Mamad), modern bathroom, underfloor heating, VRF air conditioning, Smart Home system. The property also has underground parking and a cellar. Immediate entry.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,400
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