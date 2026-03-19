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Residential quarter Haut standing

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,45M
;
10
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ID: 36253
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Netanya! In Nof Hataylet, Nat600 district, apartment of 130 m2, very spacious, in a luxurious tower with an eternal view of the sea. 22 m2 balcony. Includes a cellar and private parking and swimming pool!

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Haut standing
Netanya, Israel
from
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