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Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya

Nahariya, Israel
from
$425,880
;
8
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ID: 36449
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Yosef Levi

About the complex

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Apartment 4 rooms Herzl street. In very good condition, spacious and bright. Great potential.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$425,880
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