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Residential quarter Excellent emplacement

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$500,240
;
6
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ID: 36429
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Zin

About the complex

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We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes: 80x80 tile, equipped kitchen, electric shutters, central air conditioning, etc. • Ideal living environment: parks, schools, synagogues, shops, direct access to the station It is a perfect project to live or invest in a promising neighbourhood. Would you like to receive the brochure or exchange a few minutes by phone? Well cordially, Aaron Bitton Panorama 770

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$500,240
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