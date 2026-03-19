  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe localisation

Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe localisation

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,35M
06/05/2026
$2,35M
05/05/2026
$2,33M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 35766
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yigael Yadin

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
8.5-piece Cottage with huge potential. Facing a park. One way street. Quiet neighborhood. Large basement.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$765,000
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,31M
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe localisation
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,18M
Apartment with high ceilings and original floors in a real Arab house. On the 1st and last floor, 20 steps, impresioning. Balcony succah, view degagee
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Show all Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$577,660
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$5,07M
Exceptional Sale - Independent First Line Villa Facing the Sea in Ashdod Address: Ashdod, Israel Discover this exceptional villa in front of the Mediterranean Sea, offering a unique living environment combining luxury, comfort and modernity. Ideally located in Ashdod, this prestigious prop…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications