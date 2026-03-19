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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove architecturellement a cote de basel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,85M
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6
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ID: 35742
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehoshua Bin Nun, 69

About the complex

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New on sale exclusively At 69 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street, quiet street near Hayarkon Park In the heart of the old north (near Nordau Boulevard) 3-room apartment with architectural design and high-end finishes. Area of 75 m2 (depending on the cadastre) 4th floor With elevator Well maintained building Presence of shelter in building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove architecturellement a cote de basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,85M
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