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Residential quarter Appartement clair et spacieux a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$811,200
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8
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ID: 36399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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Located on Moshe Dayan facing Ashdod Yam Park and the sea, apartment particularly spacious and bright. Very sought after location, rare product, 2 steps from everything : City, Marina, sea, shops, means of transport.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement clair et spacieux a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$811,200
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