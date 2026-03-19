  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,69M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 35567
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Soutine, Embassy of Poland

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale exclusively! 15, rue Soutine (Under advanced construction) Quiet and prestigious street near Rabin Square During the demolition and construction of TAMA 1st floor 3 pieces 68.2 m2 plus 14 balconies Face to Soutine! (South-east orientation) Regular underground parking Spacious parking and storage. Rent : 9,000 NIS New Horizon project Planned occupation: T1 2026

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$19,95M
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,50M
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$425,000
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,59M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,69M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Show all Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,92M
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,22M
In the City district, in a luxury building with jacuzzi and sauna. Garden terrace decorated by interior architect, 5 rooms, sea view, private swimming pool. Exceptional
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,83M
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present an exclusive project ideally located in the city center of Netanya, on the very quiet and sought after Rue Zangville. This area benefits from all the advantages of the city cent…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications