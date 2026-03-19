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Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,77M
;
9
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ID: 36392
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Arik Einstein

About the complex

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Majestic 5 rooms transformed into 4 in Ashdod "Mar", high standing, high floor, sea view and "Gan Hair". Residence "Le Deauville", with 4 lifts, opposite the theatre and the town hall, 5 minutes walk from the beach, 1 minute from cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, means of transport! The best location in the city!

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,77M
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