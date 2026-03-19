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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces rue balfour bat yam A 400m de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$581,360
;
9
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ID: 35973
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Balfour, 83

About the complex

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In the heart of Bat Yam, in a popular central street, this apartment enjoys an ideal location: just 400 metres from the sea and close to all amenities of everyday life, shops and transport. Apartment 3 rooms bright 74m2 3rd floor with elevator Central location, near sea and amenities Rented currently 6 500 / month To be renovated → important value added potential

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces rue balfour bat yam A 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$581,360
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