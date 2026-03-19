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Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,21M
;
9
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ID: 36107
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Maale Zeev, 9

About the complex

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In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Ground floor duplex with generous areas, 179m2 interior and 80m2 private garden: exceptional living space with a large living room and a triple exhibition, 3 spacious bedrooms (including master suite and mamad) with possibility of a 4th. Luxurious services such as underfloor heating and Mitsubishi air conditioning. 2 private underground parking spaces and adjoining cellar. Convenient location only 5 minutes walk from Katamon Shtibleh.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,21M
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