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Residential quarter Baka maison arabe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,99M
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2
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ID: 36255
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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Rare Arab house of 185 m2, garden of 220 m2, beautiful height under ceiling, private entrance, quiet and central area. 11.800.000

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Baka maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,99M
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