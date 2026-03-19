  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Neuf

Residential quarter Neuf

Ashdod, Israel
from
$638,820
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 36129
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
new apartment 4 rooms 100 m2 14m2 terrace new building central and developing location

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,69M
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashdod, Israel
from
$638,820
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$574,262
An exceptional residential project redefining the art of living luxury in a vibrant and growing Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings comprising 102 apartments of 3, 4 and 5 rooms, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed in every detail …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar Hamedina and Yarkon Park. Beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartments ranging from 2 rooms to penthouse. With sea views
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2 ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2 ✅ 8th and 9th floors ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room ✅ Spacious living room ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets ✅ Elevat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications