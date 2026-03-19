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Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
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$676,000
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13
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ID: 36322
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

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BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by its contemporary architecture, combining elegant design and functionality. The building comprises 9 floors and 38 2 to 4 room apartments, as well as spacious penthouses with unobstructed views and high-end finishes. Each unit has a private balcony, parking space and a neat interior design, thought in every detail. An ideal living environment Daniel Art Bat Yam harmoniously combines urban life with quality of life. The project has a central location, close to the sea, main transport routes, shopping centres, schools and leisure areas. Residents thus enjoy a practical, pleasant and inspiring daily life in a developing neighbourhood.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$676,000
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