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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec mamad et parking devant le parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,70M
;
8
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ID: 35734
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bavli, 47

About the complex

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New on sale exclusively? 47 Bavli Street, close to Hayarkon Park? A quiet, green and central street in the popular area of Bavli In a new luxury real estate program, available in summer 2026! A 2 bedroom apartment functional and bright 55 m2 + sun terrace of 8.5 m2 with open west view With mamad 5th floor (lift) Exposure west and south Underground parking

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec mamad et parking devant le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,70M
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