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Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur

Nahariya, Israel
from
$336,310
;
5
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ID: 36407
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    HaGilad, 5

About the complex

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3 room apartment of 70m2 in small building of 3 floors, located in residential area close to shops, less than 10 minutes walk from the train station and the center. Apartment rented for 4 years.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur
Nahariya, Israel
from
$336,310
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