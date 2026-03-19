Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine

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For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod
Located in the prestigious Dimri Tower residence, in the heart of the popular city district in Ashdod, this superb 5-room apartment offers an exceptional quality of life, facing the sea.
With an area of 159 m2, with a terrace of 15 m2, this spacious and bright apartment is on the 13th floor, offering an unobstructed and stunning view of the sea.
Characteristics:
Modern residence with swimming pool and gym
Mamad (safe room)
Central air conditioning
Private underground parking
Close to all amenities (shops, schools, transport, etc.)
A rare opportunity in a prime location, ideal for a family or for a high-end investment.
To be seen absolutely!
Location on the map
Ashkelon, Israel
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