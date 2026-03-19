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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$989,326
;
6
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ID: 36200
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut

About the complex

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Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics The project includes several apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as 2 penthouses with terrace. Exterior natural stone covering Four apartments per floor The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 5 meters and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Issue at the end of December 2027 Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Apartment of 3 rooms with a surface of 91 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of 108 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 130 m2 plus a terrace of 25,5m2 Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Interior door of qualities Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$989,326
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