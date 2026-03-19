Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

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Looking for a new project in Netanya? Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar. The project is located in the heart of the city in one of Netanya's most sought after locations.
Project Characteristics:
The architecture of the residential tower, the modern design and the accessibility of the project make it a very coveted place. Everything is within reach and accessible on foot. High performance: lobby decorated by designer, 2 ultra-fast and modern elevators including a chabbatic. Each apartment is sold with an underground parking space. White aluminum exterior coating. Construction started. Delivery May/June 2025. Bank guarantee.
Characteristics of the apartment :
Flooring throughout the house 80x80, centralized air conditioning, quality bathroom furniture, mixer taps, quality interior doors, customizable kitchen, hanging toilet, electric blinds throughout the house. Apartment of 2 rooms 60 m2+20m2. Apartment of 4 rooms 110m2+22m2. Stunning views of the kikar and the sea. Come visit your future apartment.
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Netanya, Israel
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