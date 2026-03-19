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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
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3
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ID: 35976
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 40

About the complex

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Located on the popular Bograshov Street, just a 2-minute walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning Rooms: 3 spacious and functional rooms Balcony: small balcony ideal for your morning coffees or a reading area Bathroom: modern, tastefully renovated Main assets Located in the heart of Tel Aviv's urban life A few steps from the beach, promenade and shopping streets Lively environment, close to cafes, restaurants and art galleries Excellent rental potential, in one of the most sought-after areas of the city

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
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