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Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
;
6
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ID: 36517
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaYarkon, Embassy of Russia

About the complex

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Convenient location, close to Royal Beach Hotel and only a few steps from the sea. 6-storey boutique project with high-end and luxurious services. Green construction. Sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. The areas of the apartments are spacious and well arranged.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
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