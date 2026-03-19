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Residential quarter Bat yam tres bel appartement neuf 2eme ligne de mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,45M
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4
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ID: 35672
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Masarik

About the complex

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Apartment 4 rooms in 2nd line sea in Bat Yam Situated close to the Avenue Ha Surface of 95 m2 living space + balcony of 12 m2. Mamad (safe room) extra large Master suite with shower & toilet Large bathroom with bathtub (ideal for children) Spacious and very bright living room on the façade Full East Exposure Sold with 1 parking space Immediate entry

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Bat yam tres bel appartement neuf 2eme ligne de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,45M
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