  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon

Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36037
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herzl, 80

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of the beautiful Florentine 2 rooms with elevator + balcony Street apartment Excellent condition High level Perfect for a first purchase or to invest

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande mirpeset souccah dans un superbe immeuble au coeur du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,25M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$912,600
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$709,800
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove architecturellement a cote de basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,85M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$567,840
apartment 4 pcs dimri 3rd floor gage view well maintained quality project only 2 to compensate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HaMedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartments ranging from 2 rooms to penthouse, with sea views
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$974,792
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 6 rooms, composed of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors. Project nine deliverable December 2026. Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural centre with a fi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications