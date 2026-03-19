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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
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10
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ID: 36490
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

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Located in the very sought after area of Kerem HaTemanim, a few minutes' walk from the sea, Shouk HaCarmel, Allenby Street and Kempinski and Royal Beach hotels, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. Apartment of 72 m2, located on the second floor, comprising three rooms with a sunny balcony. The property is completely renovated and has two toilets, a laundry room and a modern bathroom. Central and dynamic environment, close to shops, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, public transport and the promenade. Available quickly.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
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