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Residential quarter Panorama de reve potentiel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,15M
;
8
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ID: 35504
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avner Hay Shaki

About the complex

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Living in the face of the panorama – New on the market and exclusive! Looking for an apartment without any compromise? Ideally located opposite the shopping center, discover this spacious and bright 4 rooms with rare services: Quality construction, welcoming lobby Mamad and complete accessibility (lift) Soccah terrace of about 13 m2, offering a relaxing open view. Expansion potential: Storage and space adjacent to the apartment. Private covered parking in Tabo. Calm and serenity Do not let this opportunity pass before it is seized. Come visit!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Panorama de reve potentiel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,15M
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