  Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle

Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
15
ID: 34899
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yitzchak Refael

About the complex

Français Français
For sale, Jerusalem, Har-homa! True seed, Penthouse in Ground floor, 6 rooms 135 m2 on one level + nice furnished soccah terrace of 25 m2, and electric roof roof terrace of 100 m2, including 2 housing units. Quiet picturesque street without exit, overlooking the valley and olive trees. Very nice shop building. Full accessibility. The apartment is equipped with a beautiful modern kitchen, high-level carpentry, (beautiful fitted wardrobes in all rooms) Sophisticated Mitsubishi air conditioning system in the living room, kitchen, and independent units in the bedrooms 5 bedrooms including mamad (safe room) and beautiful parental unit, + 1 bathroom and 1 large laundry. In addition, 2 housing units with independent access, one of which is rented at 3,900 nis (2 rooms + terrace) and a large studio (can be rented in 2000 nis)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications