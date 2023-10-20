Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale, Jerusalem, Har-homa! True seed,
Penthouse in Ground floor, 6 rooms 135 m2 on one level + nice furnished soccah terrace of 25 m2, and electric roof roof terrace of 100 m2, including 2 housing units. Quiet picturesque street without exit, overlooking the valley and olive trees. Very nice shop building. Full accessibility.
The apartment is equipped with a beautiful modern kitchen, high-level carpentry, (beautiful fitted wardrobes in all rooms)
Sophisticated Mitsubishi air conditioning system in the living room, kitchen, and independent units in the bedrooms 5 bedrooms including mamad (safe room) and beautiful parental unit, + 1 bathroom and 1 large laundry.
In addition, 2 housing units with independent access, one of which is rented at 3,900 nis (2 rooms + terrace) and a large studio (can be rented in 2000 nis)
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return